BitcoinPoS Price Tops $0.0642 on Major Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 36.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 39.5% against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $348,709.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,645,987 coins and its circulating supply is 5,434,533 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.