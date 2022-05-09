BitcoinZ Market Capitalization Tops $2.61 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $24,028.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.00333795 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00075874 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00092536 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,141,813,280 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

