BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,211 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

NEAR remained flat at $$49.45 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 854,977 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80.

