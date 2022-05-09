BLOCKv Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.68 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and $1,324.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,610.64 or 0.99967706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00100172 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

