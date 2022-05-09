Blockzero Labs (XIO) Market Cap Reaches $2.24 Million

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $50,780.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,279.02 or 1.00005446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00099968 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

