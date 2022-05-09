BMO Capital Markets Lowers CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$26.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIX. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.13.

CIX opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.76. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$16.00 and a 52 week high of C$30.88.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.8599999 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

