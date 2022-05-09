BMO Capital Markets Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $140.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Wingstop from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.72.

WING stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.98. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Wingstop by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wingstop by 98.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 45.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

