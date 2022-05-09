BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 236.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $18,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $88,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $381,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAB. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $89.80 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.18.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

