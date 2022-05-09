BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $20.16 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,394 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 76.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $135.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average is $131.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

