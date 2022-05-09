BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 74,400 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $19,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,740,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after buying an additional 694,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $97.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $108.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.