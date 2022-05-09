BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,393 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $19,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

