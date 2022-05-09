Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 730,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $51,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,071 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE:BCC traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.41. 4,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.62 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.