boohoo group (LON:BOO) PT Lowered to GBX 190

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 260.50 ($3.25).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 74.04 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £938.60 million and a P/E ratio of 16.10. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 337 ($4.21).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.