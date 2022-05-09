Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $42,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $22.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,194.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,162. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,182.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2,319.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 94.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.