Boston Research & Management Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,862 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

NYSE:T traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.55. 51,316,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,622,492. The firm has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

