Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $928,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $3,467,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 565,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,613,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM traded up $2.85 on Monday, hitting $152.38. 4,104,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,996. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

