Boston Research & Management Inc. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 804,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,543 shares of company stock valued at $44,155,103 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,053,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

