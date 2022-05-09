Boston Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,912,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,697,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

