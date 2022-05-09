Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded down $10.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.20. 9,666,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,038. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $107.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

