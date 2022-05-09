Boston Research & Management Inc. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.2% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,423 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,944,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.45. The company has a market capitalization of $266.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

