Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $54.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. 52,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,920. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.70 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

