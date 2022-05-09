Bottos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,296.00 (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $486,299.39 and approximately $40,296.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,051.84 or 1.00072246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

