Bounty0x Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44,105.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $245,772.80 and approximately $44,105.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

