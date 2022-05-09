Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,859 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 1.5% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

LSXMK stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. 51,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,960. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

