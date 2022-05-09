Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Buys New Shares in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLDU. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,539,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,490,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000.

Shares of EMLDU remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,575. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

