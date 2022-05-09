Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,000.

Get Bullpen Parlay Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ BPACU traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,498. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to seek businesses in the online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.