Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Trims Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834,164 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 49,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.99. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.