Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.22

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 13781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $84,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

