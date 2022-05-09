Bread (BRD) 1-Day Volume Hits $287,258.00

Bread (BRD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Bread has a total market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $287,258.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,148.28 or 1.00233921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00100598 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

