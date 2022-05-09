BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.39

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 410250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

