Brian E. Cabrera Sells 20,952 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $39,389.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.71. 461,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,957. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.26. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $9.35.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $95.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
QMCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
About Quantum
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.
