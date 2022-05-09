Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

NYSE:BHG traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -0.90. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 77.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Health Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Health Group by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,760 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 132,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Health Group (BHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.