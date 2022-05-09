Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 380.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 74,362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $86.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average is $130.00. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

