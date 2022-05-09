BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives $11.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, insider David A. Palame acquired 7,500 shares of BrightSpire Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mazzei acquired 50,000 shares of BrightSpire Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRSP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 23,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,134. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 506.70%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

