Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,370 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $89,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,238.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 731,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,632,000 after purchasing an additional 677,201 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,709,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $76.64. 341,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,010,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

