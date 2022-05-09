Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,883,000 after acquiring an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,238.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 731,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,632,000 after acquiring an additional 677,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,176,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,709,392. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

