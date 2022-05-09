Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after buying an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $570.06. 41,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.31. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $232.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

