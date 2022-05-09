Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the highest is $2.88. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD traded down $10.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.42. 69,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,109. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

