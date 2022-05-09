Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Equities analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) to report earnings of $2.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the highest is $2.88. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD traded down $10.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.42. 69,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,109. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.