Brokerages Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.95. Insperity reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.00. 164,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.66. Insperity has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Insperity by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after buying an additional 199,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.