Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of IBP stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.61. 289,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,012. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $75.95 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

