Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will post $4.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the highest is $4.98 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $20.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $20.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $20.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,341. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,855 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.