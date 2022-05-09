Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NLTX traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 209,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

