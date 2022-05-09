Brokerages Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $229,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $282,744.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,984 shares of company stock worth $1,334,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.56. 413,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,731. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $800.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.