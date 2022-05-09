Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.72. 90,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.41. Clorox has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

