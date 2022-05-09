Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) to report $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.01. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $109.71. The stock had a trading volume of 114,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,603. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $192.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

