Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.08. Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.68. 1,805,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

