Brokerages Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $10.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.31. 4,402,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,358. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,763,000 after purchasing an additional 311,316 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,207,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,186,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

