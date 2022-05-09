Brokerages Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 451,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after acquiring an additional 119,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 290,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

