Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MarineMax by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $958.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

