Brokerages Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.37. ProPetro reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 21.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ProPetro by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUMP traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,141. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.